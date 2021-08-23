Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$39.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0