Prince William and Kate Middleton should face the uncomfortable truth that they have to discuss HBO's animated parody series "The Prince" with their eldest son. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's firstborn, Prince George, 8, is the main character in the royal satire released on HBO last month. However, the show raised some eyebrows because many felt it was bullying Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Thus, Prince William and Middleton should discuss the series with Prince George, according to royal commentator Roberta Fiorito.