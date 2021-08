Ransomware is now the biggest threat to UK businesses, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Throughout the pandemic, breaches have soared as threat actors targeted distracted home workers and insecure devices and networks. For many smaller businesses, a serious ransomware attack could represent an existential threat. In this context, security operations (SecOps) teams have plenty to keep them busy. But while monitoring for ever-changing tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), they must also remember the one constant in many attacks: human error.