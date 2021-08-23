Two wounded in shooting at Hadley Walmart

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Two men were wounded and a man and a woman have been arrested, following a reported shooting at the Walmart store on Route 9 in Hadley Sunday night. According to Hadley Police Lieutenant Mitchell Kuc, officers received several 911 calls about possible shots fired inside the store just after 10 p.m. Kuc says police were able to get a description of the suspects’ vehicle from people who saw the incident, and that vehicle was found a short time later, with the driver and passenger being detained.