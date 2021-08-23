Cancel
Memphis, TN

Popular Memphis restaurant requires proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular restaurant near the University of Memphis campus is requiring guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

RP Tracks will require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result within the last 48 hours, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

The requirement begins Aug. 23.

A photo of a vaccine card or the card itself, or a negative COVID-19 test that matches the name on a photo ID will be accepted, the post said.

Kids under age 12 must wear face masks when walking through the restaurant.

The vaccine/test requirement only applies to guests drinking or dining indoors, the restaurant said.

Outdoor tables remain open to everyone.

Restroom facilities are available to anyone who is wearing a mask, the restaurant said.

RP Tracks recently closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the virus.

