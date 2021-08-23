Don Everly, of rock 'n' roll trailblazers The Everly Brothers, dies aged 84
The Everly Brothers guitarist and singer Don Everly – who formed the band with his brother Phil – has died at the age of 84. His cause of death is yet to be revealed. Confirming the news in a statement, his family write: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams... living in love with his soul mate and wife Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother. Don always expressed how grateful he was for his fans.”www.guitarworld.com
Comments / 0