Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Don Everly, of rock 'n' roll trailblazers The Everly Brothers, dies aged 84

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Everly Brothers guitarist and singer Don Everly – who formed the band with his brother Phil – has died at the age of 84. His cause of death is yet to be revealed. Confirming the news in a statement, his family write: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams... living in love with his soul mate and wife Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother. Don always expressed how grateful he was for his fans.”

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Dave Davies
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Buddy Holly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Everly Brothers#Rock Band#Rock N Roll#Everlys#Guitar World#Total Guitar#Music Technology Lrb#Sightline Guitar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

First-Generation Rockers: Who’s Still With Us?

With the death of Don Everly on August 21, 2021, we lost the second half of one of the great harmony duos in popular music. (His brother, Phil, passed in 2014.) When Little Richard died on May 9, 2020, we lost one of the greatest inventors of the 20th century.
MusicRolling Stone

No One Impressed Charlie Watts, Not Even the Stones

There will never be a world without Charlie Watts, because his backbeat changed how the world sounds. The Rolling Stones’ legendary drummer got away with nothing but boss moves, for just about 60 years. For me, the Charlie mystique is all there in his five-second drum intro from “Let It Bleed.” It’s one of the Stones’ best tunes, yet it’s nothing but the band listening to Charlie play. Mick just tries to keep up with him, while the guitars try to keep up with Mick, but Charlie is the guy everybody else is working hard to impress. He made the Stones great by conceding nothing to them.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Paul McCartney, Elton John, Questlove Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts: ‘The Heartbeat of Rock & Roll’

When news broke on Tuesday that Charlie Watts had died, musicians and other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of the legendary Rolling Stones drummer. Known for being the steady backbone of one of the greatest rock bands in history, Watts was an authoritative and controlled drummer well into his 70s. Reviewing a Rolling Stones show in 2019, Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote, “Sitting at a minimalist kit and moving even more minimally with his casual jazz grip, [Watts looks] like the mild-mannered banker who no one in the heist movie realizes is the guy...
MusicETOnline.com

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and More Pay Tribute

Charlie Watts is being remembered. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones drummer confirmed to ET that Watts died at age 80 at a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read in part. "... Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

From Springsteen to 'Letterman,' Rolling Stones' Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
MusicNew York Post

Meet Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones drummer who may replace Charlie Watts

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones may have found a replacement: Steve Jordan. Jordan, 64, was already filling in — at Watts’ request — following recent surgery the legendary drummer received that required him to take time off to recuperate. Two weeks ago, Mick Jagger said Jordan would sub in as Watts recovered, adding that he “looked forward” to Watts’ return — but that never came.
MusicMovieWeb

Charlie Watts Mourned by Fellow Music Legends After His Death

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones has passed away, leaving many of his contemporaries in the music business feeling heartbroken over the news. On Tuesday, the band announced that Watts had died at the age of 80 in a London hospital surrounded by his family. Because Watts has been one of the most talented drummers of the past 60 years, he served as an inspiration for many, and that influence can be felt in the many, many tribute posts online.
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
MusicVulture

Ringo Starr, Elton John, and More Remember Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

Few drummers have had a bigger impact on rock music than Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ man behind the kit for over 50 years. Look no further than the immediate outpouring of tributes upon news of his August 24 death, from the Stones’ classic-rock peers to the generations of musicians, and drummers in particular, who followed in Watts’s footsteps. “#God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted. In a video message, Starr’s fellow Beatle Paul McCartney remembered Watts as “a rock, and a fantastic drummer.” Singer-songwriter Elton John tweeted, “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.” And announcing Watts’s death at 80, after recovering from a medical procedure, the musician’s publicist declared him “one of the greatest drummers of his generation” in a statement.
Musicloudersound.com

The world of music pays tribute to Charlie Watts

The world of music has taken to social media to pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at the age of 80. Paul McCartney released a video in which he said, "So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer dying. He was a lovely guy, and I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill. So lots of love to his family, his wife and kids, his extended family.
Musickxlp941.com

8/24 This Day In Rock History

In 1959 In the U.S., a headline in Billboard magazine read, “Rock and Roll Ain’t Ready For The Ol’ Rockin’ Chair Yet.” The story stated that Rock ‘n’ Roll was losing popularity a year ago, but record buyers now favored artists like Elvis Presley, Lloyd Price and Fats Domino along with newcomers, The Everly Brothers, The Drifters and Ricky Nelson.
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy