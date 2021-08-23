Cancel
Glendale, AZ

A two-car collision killed 1 person on Grand Avenue near 75th Avenue (Glendale, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
A two-car collision killed 1 person on Grand Avenue near 75th Avenue (Glendale, AZ)

On Saturday, one person was killed following a two-car collision on Grand Avenue near 75th Avenue.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place on Grand Avenue, close to 75th Avenue. The Arizona Department of Transportation said that the crash resulted in the closure of Grand Avenue in both directions.

A two-car collision killed 1 person on Grand Avenue near 75th Avenue

August 23, 2021

