Netflix UK Heads Of Film & TV Talk Commissioning Strategy, Overall Deals & Growth — Edinburgh

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 3 days ago
The Edinburgh TV Festival kicked off this morning with an anticipated spotlight session on Netflix UK, featuring Anne Mensah, Vice President for Original Series, and Fiona Lamptey, Director of UK Features.

The duo talked about Netflix’s place in the UK TV and film landscape, its approach to working with UK-based producers and creatives, and what’s next for their divisions. Former Sky exec Mensah said of the types of shows
The Crown and Sex Education streamer will commission from the UK: “Shows have to be great, that’s the criteria. We’re not trying to game the system, or create a global thing. Specificity is everything. Look at the success of something like a Normal People . It’s so specific but traveled because its themes are universal. It’s the specificity of the voice that makes it great.” Mensah discussed Netflix’s position in the UK landscape and whether it is right to view the company as a threat to the traditional business: “You need to be mindful of the perception of Netflix, for sure,” said Mensah. “It’s about collaboration, not competition. We do a lot of co-productions with the PSBs. The BBC is on a roll right now. I love their shows. Why wouldn’t we work with them? It’s about building a strong commissioning team in the UK that cares about the UK landscape.” Netflix has been growing its ties with UK creatives and producers — it invested in Charlie Brooker’s indie and has made multiple shows with Ricky Gervais — and recently created a hub at Shepperton Studios. But when asked whether she thinks Netflix is interested in acquiring production companies or studios, Mensah said that there is “no policy to do that”.

Mensah said that her department has “trebled its output”, but said that overall deals with UK talent and creatives weren’t on the cards right now: “We do have a number of overall deals but they tend to be with creatives that we’ve been working with for a long time. I think our job is to make sure we’re supporting the UK ecology and things work a little differently here. It’s important for me to support talent in the way they want to be supported. It’s not something we’d aggressively pursue.”

Lamptey added: “I agree. We’re not doing a snatch and grab on talent. I haven’t aggressively pursued talent deals even though we have existing deals in place.” Lamptey, who joined in late 2020 after a stint as an independent producer and before that at Film4, said of her approach to commissioning original movies: “Scope and ambition are my topline ambitions for the UK. It’s not about budget, but about distinctiveness. Genre, for example, isn’t something we’re as traditionally known for in the UK, but we want to create opportunities for talent who want to work in that space. It’s about ambition, scope and new voices across the board. It’s about how we redefine what a British film looks and feels like.” As we first revealed, Lamptey’s first two commissions have been greenlit. Babak Anvari’s
I Came By will shoot in two weeks, and Sebastian Lelio is in production on Florence Pugh starrer The Wonder . She noted on a Netflix film’s theatrical potential: “My job is to make sure movies go on the service but some films call for theatrical and the right films will absolutely do that. It’s an ongoing conversation that we’re always having.” Both executives stressed the importance of ethnic and gender diversity in their decision-making and the makeup of their teams. “Diversity is at the heart of everything we do at Netflix,” said Lamptey who flagged up their work with the London Screen Academy, ScreenSkills, and the Government’s apprenticeship schemes, as well as with orgs Access All Areas and DANC to improve the presence of disabled actors on their productions. The exec said she thought audiences would see real change on screen in the next couple of years when it comes to diversity. When asked what they are most proud of from their time at the online behemoth, Mensah answered: “We have a world-beating slate coming out the UK.” Lamptey added: “I’m proud of how quickly we make decisions and move. In the seven months I’ve been here, I’ve greenlit four films. Our nimbleness is exciting.”

