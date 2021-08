As we end the month of August, the Hudson Valley is once again experiencing 90 degree temperatures for the week, But while the heat is expected to last through late week, some are already looking ahead to fall. Some of the long-range forecasts for the next few months say the warm weather could stick around the Hudson Valley for a while. But could we also the increased chance for more tropical storms, such as Henri, which doused the area Sunday and Monday. A big factor could be La Niña.