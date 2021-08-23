Cancel
Bitcoin, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Dogecoin, NFT And Disney: 5 Headlines From Weekend You May Have Missed

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
There has been some exciting news from the biotech, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors may have missed over the weekend. Here is a quick look at the top five stories.

Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 Mark: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the crucial $50,000 level for the first time since May on Sunday night amid the ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency markets. The apex cryptocurrency has been steadily rising since mid-July and its market capitalization reached $942.83 billion at press time.

Full FDA Approval Likely For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could grant full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) on Monday, as reported by the New York Times. Pfizer can begin marketing the vaccine directly to consumers if it receives full approval for the vaccine from the FDA.

Dogecoin Gets 'Muscular' Backing: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is facing “heavy” competition in his support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme cryptocurrency has found a muscular backer in Nick Balazs, a competitive bodybuilder who has been active in the National Physique Committee (NPC) competitions for the last four years.

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Tops $1B in Monthly Trading Volume: Moving on to non fungible token (NFT) news, it was reported that New York-based NFT marketplace OpenSea has surpassed $1 billion in monthly trading volume, according to data compiled by The Block. The auction house’s trading volume surged 286% from July to August and has already seen $1.23 billion in volume this month.

Disney Tries to Snare Spider Man: In other major corporate news, it was reported that Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is once again in talks with Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) to acquire the movie rights to Spider Man or the entire film division from the company. Disney, which acquired Marvel for $4 billion in 2009, has frequently clashed with Sony over the film rights to Spider Man.

What Else: Among other stories, investors would want to check out the Benzinga EV week in review, why this company is building a supply chain for human biospecimens over Bitcoin's blockchain, why these altcoins are seeing high social media buzz, Musk's thoughts on artificial intelligence helping to evolve language, and how 5 robots changed the world before Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) even thought of introducing one.

