Story by Kaitlyn Schmidt, Photos courtesy of Brianna Greenlow. Brianna Greenlow woke up at 7:30 a.m. to the soothing alarm tone of “Ripples,” and all she could think about was how stiff her body felt. When it was bad, Bri set her daily alarm 30 minutes ahead of the time she actually needed to get up—so she could take her vitamins and stretch her body enough to actually get up out of bed.