NRO Expands BlackSky Commercial Imagery for Security, Defense and Intelligence

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago

HERNDON, Va. (BlackSky PR) – BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that it has been awarded a contract modification from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to provide on-demand satellite imagery through a monthly subscription. The requirements and funding for this effort will be transferred to NRO’s Electro-Optical Commercial Layer program.

MilitaryCoinTelegraph

US Air Force prioritizes blockchain security with new Constellation Network contract

A blockchain-based initiative from the United States Air Force will employ Constellation's Hypergraph Network to provide data security with the Department of Defense’s commercial partners. In a Thursday announcement, Constellation said it had been working with Kinnami Software Corporation to develop an end-to-end data security solution using blockchain encryption and...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed’s Lisa Callahan: Digitizing Manufacturing Workflows Offers Advantages for Deep Space Missions

Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of commercial civil space at Lockheed Martin’s space business, said she believes accelerated digital modernization efforts meant to improve spacecraft manufacturing processes could also benefit deep space missions, SpaceNews reported Tuesday. She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the company to speed up...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Builds New Hybrid Satellite Dish Tech

Lockheed Martin has developed a satellite antenna that could be used in remote sensing, radar and 5G communications. The company said Monday the Wide Angle ESA Fed Reflector antenna is part of its investment in the research and development of 5G.MIL technologies to link warfighting platforms in support of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Orbion wins contract to demonstrate high-thrust propulsion

SAN FRANCISCO – Orbion Space Technology announced a U.S. Air Force contract to develop and demonstrate high-thrust propulsion to help small satellites quickly dodge satellites or space debris. The Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research contract awarded by the Air Force AFWERX program supports Orbion’s work on El Matador, a...
Ridgecrest, CAExecutiveBiz

New Directions Technologies to Provide 3 NASA Centers With IT Support Services

Ridgecrest, California-based New Directions Technologies has secured a potential five-year, $48 million contract from NASA to perform a variety of information technology services in support of the Johnson Space Center, Kennedy Space Center and Ames Research Center. The company will manage projects, secure IT systems, develop software, engineer management systems...
Aerospace & Defensegpsworld.com

With SV08, 3 GPS III satellites ready for launch

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has declared the eighth GPS III satellite “Available for Launch.” This milestone marks the third space vehicle within the GPS III program to be declared available for launch in the past three months. The next three GPS III satellites — SV06, SV07 and...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space Force Pitch Day Awards $32.3 Million to 19 Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AFRL PR) – SpaceWERX officially lifted off Aug. 19 during the virtual Space Force Pitch Day. The event closed with 19 small businesses securing Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contracts to advance their cutting-edge space technologies. The newly launched SpaceWERX will play a...
Agricultureparabolicarc.com

NorthStar Earth & Space Secures Radio Frequency Spectrum License Approval for 52 Satellite Constellation

MONTREAL, August 24, 2021 (NorthStar Earth & Space PR) — NorthStar Earth & Space (NorthStar) has received approval in principle from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) authorizing NorthStar to use all of the company’s requested radio frequency spectrum allocation for its planned 52-satellite constellation that will deliver a suite of information services related to Earth and space sustainability.
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

Rocket Labs Raised $777 Million With SPAC

Rocket Labs made its debut on the Nasdaq exchange Aug. 25 after completing its SPAC merger with Vector Acquisition Corp. The stock, trading under the ticker symbol RKLB, is down to about $10.0 per share at the end of its second day of trading. Rocket Labs raised $777 million which...
Technologysuasnews.com

Orolia Defense & Security Adds New GNSS Simulator to BroadSim Product Line

Orolia Defense & Security, the leader in M-Code solutions for Resilient PNT, has released the latest addition to its GNSS simulator family, BroadSim Solo, today at the Institute of Navigation’s Joint Navigation Conference being held in Covington, Ky. The Solo joins the BroadSim line of Skydel-powered GNSS simulators, which includes models suited for Hardware-In-The-Loop and Multi-Element Antenna/CRPA testing.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Spaceflight Inc. Achieves 100% Mission Success for SXRS-5, Including Post Deployment Thruster Ignition of Its Electric Propulsion OTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., August 24, 2021 (Spaceflight Inc. PR) — During the 36th Space Symposium being held this week, Spaceflight Inc., the leading global launch services provider, announced it achieved 100% mission success for both its primary and secondary missions for SXRS-5, including the commissioning and successful firing of Astra’s Apollo Fusion electric propulsion system to enable orbital transfers. The mission, which launched on June 30 aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-2 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, featured two of the company’s innovative next-generation Sherpa orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) — Sherpa-LTE1 and Sherpa-FX2.
Industryparabolicarc.com

Maxar Technologies Awarded Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellite for SiriusXM

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (Maxar Technologies PR) — Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) today announced it received an order to build another geostationary communications satellite for longtime customer SiriusXM, following the SXM-9 satellite order that was announced earlier this month. SXM-10, a high-powered digital audio radio satellite, will be built on Maxar’s proven...
parabolicarc.com

Maxar Awarded $26 Million Contract to Continue Development and Support for NGA’s Open Mapping Platform

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (Maxar Technologies PR) — Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $26.4 million by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to sustain and enhance the National System for Geospatial Intelligence Open Mapping Enclave (NOME). Under the agreement, Maxar will continue to provide engineering, software development and geospatial tradecraft in support of NOME.
Van Horn, TXparabolicarc.com

NASA Technologies Slated for Testing on Blue Origin’s New Shepard

VAN HORN, Texas — While there won’t be humans on Blue Origin’s 17th New Shepard mission, the fully reusable launch vehicle will carry technologies from NASA, industry, and academia aboard. The agency’s Flight Opportunities program supports six payload flight tests, which are slated for lift off no earlier than Aug. 26 from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Launch company Rocket Lab goes public

Rocket Lab is the latest space company to go public. California-based Rocket Lab, which has launched more than 100 small satellites to orbit with its Electron booster to date, has completed its previously announced merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Rocket Lab began trading on the Nasdaq market Wednesday (Aug. 25), under the ticker symbol "RKLB."
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Intuitive Machines Selects MDA Lunar Landing Sensors to Support for U.S. Mission to Moon in 50 Years

Contract represents the fourth Lunar sensor award for MDA as the number of planned Moon missions grows. BRAMPTON, Ont. (MDA PR) — MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Intuitive Machines, LLC to provide Lunar landing sensors to support its upcoming IM-1 and IM-2 missions. As a result, MDA landing sensors will support the first soft landing US mission to the Moon since 1972, scheduled for early 2022. MDA landing sensors will also support the first ever mining mission to the South pole of the Moon in late 2022.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Xplore Receives USAF Contract to Develop a Commercial Navigation & Timing Service for Cislunar Space

REDMOND, Wash. (Xplore PR) — Xplore Inc., an innovative commercial space company providing Space as a Service® has announced a follow on contract with the U.S. Air Force, (USAF) to continue developing their positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solution as a commercial service for cislunar space. Xplore’s current Phase II effort culminates in a hardware in the loop testbed that will demonstrate the required performance to enable precision cislunar missions while laying the foundation for a subsequent on-orbit test of the PNT system. This Phase II SBIR, awarded for commercial and technical innovations between the Earth and the Moon, provides the Air Force with the necessary capabilities to extend precision operations to the Moon and across cislunar space.
Softwarebizjournals

Carlyle-backed Two Six Technologies acquires intelligence tech firm

Six months after it was formed by the merger of two contractors, Two Six Technologies Inc. has made its first acquisition, purchasing Herndon technology consulting firm Trusted Concepts Inc. Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed, but it expands the Arlington-based technology contractor’s capabilities in areas like software...

