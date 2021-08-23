Here We Go: Juventus convinced Cristiano Ronaldo will stay; Inter Milan eye another striker; AC Milan active

A new Serie A season is finally upon us, and it will be exciting and wonderful to live it together on CBS Sports and Paramount +. It’s a fantastic league capable of producing a ton of surprises, great champions, young talents and important returns, such as Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. But that’s not all. The transfer market remains open as we count down to the Aug. 31 deadline, and there will be no shortage of news. There are many deals being worked out as we speak, which means we have plenty of important updates for the Italian clubs, especially those competing in continental competitions.