Here We Go: Juventus convinced Cristiano Ronaldo will stay; Inter Milan eye another striker; AC Milan active

Cover picture for the articleA new Serie A season is finally upon us, and it will be exciting and wonderful to live it together on CBS Sports and Paramount +. It’s a fantastic league capable of producing a ton of surprises, great champions, young talents and important returns, such as Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. But that’s not all. The transfer market remains open as we count down to the Aug. 31 deadline, and there will be no shortage of news. There are many deals being worked out as we speak, which means we have plenty of important updates for the Italian clubs, especially those competing in continental competitions.

Related
UEFANBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Man City ‘done deal’ for Juventus star

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked for a move away from Juventus, as the legendary forward did not start in their Serie A opener on Sunday. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who works for our partners at Sky Italy, Ronaldo requested to Juventus that he should not start against Udinese. He was instead included on the bench despite being fully fit.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Holders Chelsea paired with Juventus in Champions League draw

Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in the group stage of this season’s Champions League while runners-up Manchester City will take on Lionel Messi and Paris St Germain. Six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid while Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan striker Giroud 'very happy' after hitting another double

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud struck twice in their friendly win against Panathinaikos. Giroud admits he's enjoying his first weeks with the Rossoneri. “I'm very happy," Giroud told Sky Italia. “Today was a very good game for me, because I scored two goals. “I thank the lads for the assists....
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Agent delivers Inter Milan update for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata

The agent of Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata insists there's been offer from Inter Milan. The Colombia international is considered the main target to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has completed his transfer to Chelsea for €115m. “At the moment, there have been no offers. Not even Inter presented an offer for...
SoccerDerrick

Juventus, Inter, Milan lead Serie A contenders

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is favored to regain its Italian league title, partly because of defending champion Inter Milan’s financial difficulties. Inter opens the new season at home against Genoa on Saturday, while Juventus plays Sunday at Udinese.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Tottenham transfer news: Lautaro Martinez wants Inter Milan stay - agent

Tottenham target Lautaro Martinez does not want to join Nuno Espirito Santo's side this summer, his agent has confirmed. The Argentina international was linked with a switch to the north London outfit earlier this month. Sources suggested Martinez was being pursued to play alongside Harry Kane, although some wondered whether...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic offered to Inter Milan

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is interesting Inter Milan. Mundo Deportivo says Real management are eager to offload the Serbia striker before the summer window shuts and have offered him to Inter. After Inter sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, the Nerazzurri snapped up veteran Edin Dzeko from AS Roma, however...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fans deface another mural of Chelsea signing Lukaku

Inter Milan fans have taken aim at another local mural of former hero Romelu Lukaku after his move to Chelsea. The latest defaced mural scribbles out part of the Belgian striker's face and has 'sell out traitor' written in Italian. Supporters are furious at the player and their own club...
SoccerSB Nation

AC Milan ‘negotiations ongoing’ for Tiémoué Bakayoko — report

Tiémoué Bakayoko is suddenly very popular in the rumor mill once again — and possibly not just because the likes of Fabrizio Romano must keep the wheels turning and churning — with renewed talk of AC Milan negotiations coming hot on the heels of supposed interest from Stade Rennais. (Meanwhile, Alfredo Pedullà notes that Napoli have definitely dropped out of the race, again, due to financial considerations, and Juventus will obviously also not follow up on their obviously nonsense interest either after agreeing a deal for Manuel Locatelli of Sassuolo.)
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan announce Oriali departure

Inter Milan have announced the departure of technical manager Gabriele Oriali. Oriali had returned to the club to work the role during former coach Antonio Conte's time in charge. “FC Internazionale Milano announce that, with effect from today, Gabriele Oriali has been relieved from the position as First Team Technical...
SoccerYardbarker

Inter Milan could spoil Juventus’ plan for Pjanic

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Miralem Pjanic, a season after they allowed the Bosnian to join Barcelona in a swap deal for Arthur. Juve looks to have gotten the better player in the deal with Pjanic not in the plans of Ronald Koeman. The Blaugrana are now...
SoccerCBS Sports

Serie A Power Rankings: Inter Milan make early move to the top, Juventus slide with unsettled Ronaldo on bench

The 2021-22 Serie A season is up and running with a memorable weekend of results getting CBS Sports and Paramount+'s coverage underway. Defending champions Inter Milan were big winners as Juventus failed to win in Massimiliano Allegri's first domestic game back in charge. There was also significant movement from preseason with AS Roma who are enjoying the bounce that has come with Jose Mourinho's return to Italian soccer. Here, with a little help from CBS Sports' own Matteo Bonetti, we break down where everybody stands one week into the new season.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan chief Marotta: Lautaro wants to stay; we want another striker

Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta says Lautaro Martinez wants to stay. While Romelu Lukaku has left for Chelsea, Inter and Lautaro are ready to commit themselves to a new contract. “Lautaro is a player who explicitly asked to stay at Inter, despite receiving other lucrative offers," said Marotta. "We are...
SoccerTribal Football

Florenzi: Massara key to AC Milan decision

Alessandro Florenzi is delighted with his move to AC Milan. The Roma wing-back has joined on an initial loan. Florenzi said: "I was above all pushed by the desire Milan had to sign me. They wanted me more than anyone, including the teams from abroad, so I wanted to go into this with great hunger and determination. I can't wait to get on the pitch,"

