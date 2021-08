Bargain hunters have been waiting patiently for this discount gas station to come to Dutchess County, and now it looks like it may finally happen. Gas prices have been climbing this summer, hitting Hudson Valley drivers in the pocket just as they get back to commuting to work and making plans for last-minute getaways before school starts back up again. Bargain hunting for gas can be exhausting, as prices seem to go up and down by the day. Some drivers rely on discounts for their gas, whether it's from supermarket points or wholesale stores.