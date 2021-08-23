Pusheen Switch And Switch Lite Skins Available On Official Online Store
Pusheen corporation has released some Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite skins featuring their popular cat Pusheen. The first set of skins sports a “Patisserie” design featuring Pusheen and a brown coffee aesthetic, which is available for both Switch and Switch Lite. The second skin is an Exclusive Pusheen Nintendo Switch Skin that has a pastel green and pink coloration. It should be noted that these packages contain decals only, and not the system itself.nintendosoup.com
