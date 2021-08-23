Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pusheen Switch And Switch Lite Skins Available On Official Online Store

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePusheen corporation has released some Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite skins featuring their popular cat Pusheen. The first set of skins sports a “Patisserie” design featuring Pusheen and a brown coffee aesthetic, which is available for both Switch and Switch Lite. The second skin is an Exclusive Pusheen Nintendo Switch Skin that has a pastel green and pink coloration. It should be noted that these packages contain decals only, and not the system itself.

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Lite#Pusheen Corporation#Switch And Switch Lite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Retailitechpost.com

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 If You Missed Out on Walmart, Best Buy Stocks

PS5 restocks are available in the market! There are a few sites still offering Sony's gaming consoles even after the latest restock at Walmart and Best Buy. The market demand for the PS5 gaming console is finally slowing down, enough for some buyers to catch sight of them in retail shops. Previously, stocks sell out in a matter of hours and gamers had to wait for weeks and months until the next restock.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Doom Slayers Collection Now Available For Switch

During this year’s Quakecon, id Software announced Doom Slayers Collection for Switch. The title is a collection of five Doom games for Switch: the 1993 original Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, and Doom 2016. The inclusion of Doom 64 is notable since this is one more game compared to the Doom Slayers Collection’s release on Xbox and Playstation which was released last year. The five games are also available for purchase separately.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Quake Now Available For Switch

Previously, we reported on a remaster of classic FPS game Quake being rated for the Switch. It turns out that not only is the listing real, but the game is also available for purchase now!. Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released Quake on the Nintendo eShop, just...
Gamblingepicstream.com

Twitch Streamer Opens Worst Pokemon Card Pack Ever

Ever since Pokemon TCG was first released in 1999, the popular trading card game has seen its fair share of misprints and poorly-cut cards. Earlier this month, a YouTuber even found the luckiest booster box of all time when every pack contained a rare holographic inside. Unfortunately, popular Twitch streamer...
IGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video GamesGamespot

New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals

The Xbox Store has hundreds of deals this week spread across three different sales. There's a Ubisoft publisher sale featuring Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy games. Bethesda fans can check out the Quakecon sale, which includes steep discounts on Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls, and plenty of modern classics. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Game Add-on sale has DLC for popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Control, and The Witcher 3.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Axiom Verge 1 + 2 And Axiom Verge 2 Physical Editions Announced, Pre-Orders Start October 1

Following the launch of Axiom Verge 2 on the Nintendo Switch later today, it looks like fans of the series will have two more treats to look forward to soon!. Limited Run Games has confirmed that it will be publishing exclusive physical editions for Axiom Verge 1 + 2 and Axiom Verge 2. Open pre-orders for both will commence on 1 October 2021 (10 am ET) – and the company will reveal more details at a later date.
Video GamesThe Verge

The Xbox Series X is available online now at Walmart

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Update August 5th, 3:14 PM ET: The Xbox Series X appears to be out of stock, however, as we mention below, Walmart often rolls out new stock in 10-minute intervals, which seems to be happening.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Skins For 2021: Stylish, Protective, And Safe-To-Use Options

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile console in terms of the number of ways you can play it, but when it comes to designs, your official options are more limited outside of buying one of its special editions or a new $80 pair of Joy-Cons. That's why Nintendo Switch skins are such an appealing option: They're much cheaper, offer a broader range of designs and colors, and also add an extra layer of protection to your console (many of them come with a screen protector as well). Though you'll likely still want a carrying case to fully protect your Switch while you're out and about, Switch skins can help guard against everyday wear and tear. And whether you're looking to rep a specific franchise (like The Legend of Zelda), sport a cutesy theme, or customize your design, there are some excellent and affordable Switch skins out there worth considering.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to fix Nintendo Switch Lite not charging

Few problems are more annoying than a device that doesn’t work. And while the Nintendo Switch Lite is surprisingly reliable, it does occasionally goof up. One of the more alarming problems is when the Switch Lite will not charge. Since there’s no option to dock or connect it to a TV, when the battery goes, the Lite is toast. What can you do to fix a Switch Lite that is not charging? Read on to find out.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: Post-Rift Tour Ariana Grande Challenges- How To Unlock XP, Cosmetics & Silver/Chrome Umbrella

Find out how to unlock more Ariana Grande Rift Tour items, including emotes and an umbrella glider. The Fortnite x Ariana Grande Rift Tour has officially come to a close after a weekend of excitement. The pop star appeared in Fortnite for the first time to perform an interactive concert for millions of players to witness. While the fun is over, Epic Games has more challenges in store with XP to gain and cosmetics to unlock. The developers released five challenges for players to complete today, and another five will follow next week. Let’s take a look at all the Post Rift Tour quests.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Fan Comes Up With a Creative New Slowpoke Evolution

Though Slowpoke already has a number of different evolutions and variants thanks to things like evolution methods and the Galarian version of the Pokemon, a Pokemon fan has come up with another creative evolution: Slowknight. This fan-made Pokemon design is inspired by the unique relationship Slowpoke has with Shellder by posing a “What if?” question that asks what might happen if a Slowpoke was bitten by a Cloyster instead of a Shellder.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Art of Rally Now Available for Switch, Xbox One Alongside Game Pass Release

Last year, Art of Rally hit PC in both DRM-free forms via GOG and on Steam – and it was extraordinary. Its unique visual style combined with strategy makes for a game that is a joy to behold and made even better with a stunning photo mode. It enables the user to change angles and capture more of the beauty of the in-game world. It may look simple on the surface, but when you freeze a frame and see things like flower petals flowing in the breeze near grass, it really shows how much care went into the world.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition Coming in November

A special edition Dialga and Palkia Nintendo Switch Lite will go on sale on November 5, 2021 to mark the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny pearl. The announcement was made during today’s 28-minute Pokemon Direct stream, following a new trailer for the titles. This will be a black...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Minecraft Dungeons stars as next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials, available August 18th

Summer may be ending soon, but Nintendo isn’t done with its Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials! We’ve already had time to play FUSER and Among Us for free, but now let’s go on an adventure in Minecraft! Well, more specifically a Minecraft spin-off. Starting Wednesday, August 18th at 10 a.m. PT, anyone with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership can play Minecraft Dungeons for free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy