DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean, west of Jamaica. The track is to the northwest at a swift 14 mph, which will put the storm in the Gulf of Mexico to start the weekend. Conditions will become quite favorable for strengthening once in the Central Gulf, with a period of rapid intensification a possibility as shear levels will decrease as Ida crosses very warm water. I’d plan for at least a category higher than shown in this NHC forecast, to be safe, maybe two.