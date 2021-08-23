How Jericho Sims Can Find His Place in the Knicks’ Rotation

After an incredibly strong Summer League showing, Jericho Sims has given the Knicks another potential option at the forward/center position. Selected with the third-to-last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, it was easy to write off Jericho Sims as someone who would be lucky to see any limited NBA action in his professional career. Besides, of players selected with the 58th pick in the last decade, four have never even made it to the NBA, and only two have lasted more than two seasons in the league thus far. However, it’s hard not to get excited over an athlete who can make plays like this look routine.