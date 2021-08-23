COVID staffing issues temporarily closes Botetourt County library
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Eagle Rock Library Branch in Botetourt County will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of limited staffing due to COVID-19. According to the library, there may be other temporary closures affecting other Botetourt County Library Branches this week due to staffing issues. The library staff and county administration will be monitoring the situation and will adjust library hours and days accordingly.wset.com
