Angry Crowd Disrupts, Forces Adjournment of LA BESE Board Hearing

LA BESE BOARD DISRUPTION— Louisiana’s top school board abruptly ended a chaotic meeting as a raucous crowd of angry, unmasked parents packed the hearing room yesterday. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education was to debate whether Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate for schools should be challenged but after several disruptions, the board warned the hundreds of people assembled they needed to follow protocols AND wear masks to comply with the mask mandate before the meeting could continue AS medical experts who were to speak refused to enter the room because so many people weren’t wearing masks.