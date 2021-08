For years I only knew David Correll as the colorful and animated public address announcer for Toms River South home football games. That changed when my wife and I attended a welcome freshman orientation for parents. There were a few speakers and then towards the end Mr. Correll was introduced and for the next 5 minutes or so he had many of us wishing we would be attending the high school in the fall. I don’t even remember what his title was outside of being a teacher at the time but there was no doubt the man bled maroon and white.