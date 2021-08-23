Cancel
Exeter, NH

Dr. Chelsea Backer joins Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics

Fosters Daily Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXETER — Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics has announced that Chelsea Backer, D.O., has joined its Exeter practice. Dr. Backer graduated with her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She went on to complete her residency at MedStar Franklin Square Family Health Center, where she served as Chief Resident and received multiple awards including the W Reichel MD and Lee Rome Awards for Family medicine. After her residency, Dr. Backer trained as a Sports Medicine Fellow at Christiana Care Health System. During her fellowship, Dr. Backer was also a team physician at the University of Delaware and various high schools in the Delaware area. Dr Backer oversees the Athletic Training program at Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics and is the Director of the Concussion Management and Osteoporosis Program.

