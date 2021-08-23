Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Legendary Rock Band Rush Gets Its Own Beer

americancraftbeer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush is probably one of the more polarizing uber-successful rock bands in the world and they’ve partnered with a popular Canadian brewery to release a new beer that could generate another rush. Here’s the deal…. You either love the Canadian rock band Rush, or you hate them, there’s seldom middle...

www.americancraftbeer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Geddy Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Cold Beer#Rock Bands#Food Drink#Beverages#Henderson Brewery#Canadian Imperial Stout#Henderson Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
MusicVanity Fair

The Most Influential Pop-Rock Band Ever? The Monkees!

Michael Nesmith is a bona fide pop-culture polymath. He is a godfather of the MTV era, having pioneered the modern music-video genre. (His Elephant Parts, a collection of comedy and musical shorts, won the very first Grammy for video of the year in 1982.) He was also the executive producer of the 1984 punk comedy Repo Man, one of the best American movies of the Reagan era. Before that, he was a foundational figure in the Laurel Canyon country-rock scene, having handed Linda Ronstadt one of her first hit singles with his song “Different Drum.” Oh, and he happened to play the guitar-picking wiseacre with a Texas drawl and ski cap in the The Monkees television series, a massive success that aired from 1966 to 1968. I say “happened to play,” because when you hear Nesmith, who is 78 and one of two surviving Monkees, talk, you get the impression that he sees himself less as a member of an enormously popular band than as an actor on a TV show called The Monkees.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

A Very Old Rock Band Has the Most Popular Band T-Shirt

There are a lot of unwritten rules about concert tees — don’t wear the shirt of a band to that band’s show, don’t buy a shirt from a band you don’t listen to, etc. Thankfully, we now have some facts and figures to back up these “rules,” with a few surprise concessions, as was discovered by the merch site Rush Order Tees, which recently surveyed 1,017 owners of band tees to see what genres they represent and their purchasing habits (h/t Loudwire).
Drinks1029thebuzz.com

Rush Launching Official Beer Later This Month

Surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have teamed up with Toronto's award-winning Henderson Brewery for the new “Rush Canadian Golden Ale.” Back in 2016, the craft brewing company issued a “Put Your Scarf On Geddy” limited edition Canadian Imperial Stout, and was the natural choice for the band. The new line officially launches on August 30th.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Houston Rock Bands for Your Next Private Gigs

HOUSTON, TX - Are you looking for rock bands for hire to get your upcoming private events pumped up? Fear not, because H-Town never falls short when it comes to providing local rock and roll talents. Here are the bands that you need for your events. Another thing, they are quite cost-efficient.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Surf-Rock band Wavves to perform at Warsaw on 10/24

Surf Rock band Wavves will perform at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on Sunday, October 24th. Tickets to this all ages show can be purchased on Ticketweb for $25.00. Doors open at 8:00PM, and the show is scheduled to begin at 9:00PM. Founded in 2008 by lead singer Nathan Williams, Wavves has established...
DrinksBrewbound.com

Rush Announces Beer Collaboration With Toronto’s Henderson Brewery

Toronto, ON – It started during the R40 tour when, after a gig, someone handed frontman Geddy Lee a bottle of Robinson’s “Iron Maiden -Trooper” beer. Geddy took one look at it and jokingly asked where the Rush beer was. That quip stayed in the mind of the band, and recognizing the growing craft beer movement, particularly in their hometown of Toronto, the band decided to look into it seriously.
Musicmiamivalleytoday.com

Rock band Tesla coming to Hobart Arena

TROY — After an 18-month hiatus the world has taken from live concerts due to COVID-19, America’s multi-platinum rock band Tesla is announcing their return to performing live concerts with the “LET’S GET REAL!” tour – kicking off Aug. 5. The tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and it will continue until November, hitting the continental U.S. and Mexico.
MusicNews Channel Nebraska

50 Iconic rock venues across the world

It’s next to impossible to pinpoint exactly where, or when, rock ’n’ roll began. Most music critics agree it really took off in the 1950s but argue over which artist or group was the originator, and therefore, where, exactly, the birthplace of rock is. So while we can’t say for certain who that first rock star was, or which state or country can lay claim to the genre, we can trace the history of the style of music through the venues that shaped it.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

New Rock Band Beers And India Pale Ales

August will soon be a memory and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with interesting beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Deftly Toned (San Diego, CA) – Belching Beaver Brewery has released the latest collaboration in its long-running partnership with Deftones, the legendary SoCal alternative metal band. Named after a favorite track on the band’s latest album, Ohms, Belching Beaver / Deftones Ceremony Hazy IPA is an approachable 6.5% ABV India Pale Ale that pushes the limits of a dry-hopping regiment- doubling down on the juicy and tropical hop varietals.
MusicBoston Herald

Legendary Charlie Watts helped define the sound of the Rolling Stones

A few weeks ago, an old clip of Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts made the rounds on social media. Watts had decided to sit out the Stones’ upcoming tour after an undisclosed medical procedure and the world seemed hungry to remember his talents. The 2006 concert clip focused on just...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

5 ways to write a great guitar riff

Our list of the 50 greatest guitar riffs reads like a who’s who of the history of rock, with classic acts hitting the heady heights of, well, pretty much the entire top 50 if we’re honest. Newer acts received far fewer votes by comparison. Perhaps it’s just a matter of...
MusicDelaware County Daily Times

Rock Music Menu: Drummer Charlie Watts was the backbone of the Rolling Stones

When the Rolling Stones announced earlier this month that longtime associate Steve Jordan was going to be filling in for Charlie Watts on drums for the upcoming ‘No Filter’ gigs, with the latter recovering from an undisclosed “procedure,” there was a collective breath holding by longtime fans of the group. Watts was 80 years old after all, was his time with the “greatest rock and roll band in the world” over?
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Will Sept. 1 King Crimson concert at Jacobs Pavilion be legendary band’s swan song in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Being part of King Crimson since 2013 has been nothing less than a “surreal” experience for Jakko Jakszyk. The singer-guitarist “was a fan” years ago, seeing the group for the first time in 1971, as a 13-year-old, when the British progressive rock group was promoting its then-new “Islands” album. “A pal of mine had played me ‘21st Century Schizoid Man’ a year or two earlier and it blew my head off,” Jakszyk, 63, recalls. “I bought the first three albums and I just fell in love with it, so to see them live felt like kind of a religious experience.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

How the team behind the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ game formed their own rock band

We spoke to the Senior Audio Director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game about how he was allowed to start his own Star Lord band. If you got the opportunity to start your own rock band and record an album while working a video game based on one of the largest entertainment properties in the world, would you do it? If you’re Steve Szczepkowski, Senior Audio Director for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game, then the answer is a big “hell yes!”
Pocono Record

Get ready to rock out: These bands are coming to the Poconos this fall

Heads up headbangers: the Poconos are the place to rock out this fall. Here's a lineup of some metal and rock concerts we're looking forward to. Steel Panther bringing own brand of metal to Stroudsburg. Described online as "lowbrow" and "humor-driven", Los Angeles-based Steel Panther is set to play the...
Musictalkhouse.com

Stuck and FACS are More Than Just Rock Bands

Greg Obis is a mastering engineer, co-owner of Born Yesterday Records, and the frontman of the Chicago post-punk band Stuck; Brian Case is the frontman of fellow Chicago-based rock band FACS. To celebrate the release of Stuck’s EP Content That Makes You Feel Good — out now via Exploding in Sound — the two hopped on the phone to catch up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy