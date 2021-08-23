Cancel
N.H. Theatre Project announces its 2021-22 theater season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH - New Hampshire Theatre Project’s 2021-22 MainStage Season focuses on the season theme: "Are We There Yet?" Emerging from an 18-month pandemic-induced hiatus from MainStage productions, NHTP is planning only four major productions this season, with many additional outreach activities, guest appearances and Elephant-in-the-Room Series® programs to be announced at a later date. The season will unofficially open in October, with a live presentation of The Uncertainty Principle, an applied theatre work based on stories collected from the community about their pandemic experience, created as part of NHTP’s ongoing community collaboration We Don’t Know What This Is Yet.

