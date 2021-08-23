Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain despite firmer crude prices

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, buoyed by tighter supplies due to lesser exports from China, but traders were concerned that reimposed coronavirus lockdowns in several key markets would dampen near-term demand. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $7.94 per barrel on Friday. Alongside lacklustre demand, the regional gasoil market would also remain under pressure due to higher exports from India in the coming weeks as the country's peak monsoon season hurts domestic demand, market watchers said. India's August-loading diesel exports are projected to exceed last month's 2.1 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. "In Asia, markets continue to grapple with COVID infections and a slow vaccination rollout, but the prospect of limited Chinese outflows should keep competition tight for rising Indian and Middle Eastern exports," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at a premium of 8 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the front-month spread widened its backwardation by 2 cents to 18 cents per barrel on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House reducing federal biofuel blending mandates for 2021 to below 2020 levels in what would be a blow to the biofuels industry, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.51 0.88 1.28 68.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.49 0.01 -0.29 -3.5 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.61 0.88 1.28 68.73 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.39 0.01 -0.29 -3.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.76 0.88 1.28 68.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.24 0.01 -0.31 -3.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 73.09 0.88 1.22 72.21 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.08 0 0.00 0.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.56 0.97 1.39 69.59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.06 0.03 100.00 0.03 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Refining#Asian#Refinitiv Oil Research#Covid#Chinese#Indian#Middle Eastern#Energy Aspects#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil rally falters on pandemic surge, renewed Mexico supply

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Oil settled lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally on renewed concerns over demand due to rising COVID-19 infections and as Mexico restored some output after a fire disrupted supplies. Losses were limited by the potential for other supply interruptions. Energy companies prepared for...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

COVID-19 Resurgence Impacts Crude Oil and Gasoline

Crude oil and gasoline prices in the U.S. have been meandering up and down for several weeks as traders try to get a solid grip on the economy and COVID-19. Gasoline prices in July averaged $3.156 across the nation compared to $3.146 on Wednesday, according to AAA. In Texas, the...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Is This the Time for Crude Oil & Energy ETFs?

Oil prices soared lately, breaking a seven-day losing streak – the worst since 2019. United States Oil Fund, LP USO) added about 3% on Aug 24. News of zero new cases in China, U.S. FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no new flare-up in taper talks and the moderate strength in the greenback and bargain hunting led to the oil price gains.
Energy IndustryCNBC

Oil prices fall first day in four as virus concerns return

Oil fell on Thursday for the first session in four amid renewed concerns about demand recovery as more restrictions are imposed to curb Covid-19 infections. Brent crude was down 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.75 per barrel, having risen 1.7% on Wednesday. U.S. oil was down 65 cents, or 1%,...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil extends rally, rises over 1% on U.S. fuel demand recovery

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, extending gains for a third session, after U.S. government data showed that fuel demand climbed to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude rose $1.20, or 1.7%, to settle at $72.25 a...
Traffickyma.com

Crude oil prices drop to lowest price since May

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - On Monday, Triple-A reported that the price of crude oil went down $5 per barrel, closing out at roughly $62 per barrel. That decrease makes crude oil dropping to its lowest level since May. This coming amid a decline in demand and a drop in the national average price for gasoline.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 985,000 barrels for gasoline and 245,000 barrels for distillate supplies. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 485,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 3.2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 1.5 million barrels for gasoline, and 400,000 barrels for distillates. October West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.67 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $67.54 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Mexican Fire Hits Output

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices rose Tuesday, extending recent gains after Mexico suffered a substantial production outage, limiting the potential supply to the global market. By 9:05 AM ET (1305 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.2% at $66.41 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 1.3% at $69.23 a...
TrafficZacks.com

Oil Recovers From a 7-Day Losing Streak, Energy Names Rally

U.S. oil futures settled Monday with a gain of 5.6% — the biggest daily percentage climb since March — on account of bargain buying. Prices also found support from a weaker dollar, which made the fuel cheaper to the holders of other currencies. That’s on the heels of a seven-day losing streak for WTI crude triggered by investor fears that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant would significantly hamper oil demand.
TrafficCNBC

Oil steadies after two-day rally

Oil prices steadied near $71 a barrel, taking a breather after a strong rally in recent days as Mexico was set to resume crude production following a major outage. Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.38 per barrel, reversing earlier losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $67.54 per barrel.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Has a Massive Move to Kick Off Week

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday to fill the gap and beyond that the market had seen last week. The area that we are at right now suggests that there should be a significant amount of resistance, but if we were to break above the highs of the trading session on Monday, then I anticipate that oil will try to recover. This is a huge candlestick, so if we closed towards the top of the range, then it is a very good-looking candlestick for buyers. Ultimately, the 200 day EMA has fired off quite a bit of algorithmic trading as well, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

CNPC plans new shale oil field near northeast China's Daqing

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Co (CNPC) said on Wednesday it plans for new shale oil production from formations within the area of the existing Daqing oilfield that will help replenish that site's diminishing output. CNPC said it aims to produced 1 million tonnes of oil annually...
Trafficrigzone.com

USA Oil Prices Widen Gap to Brent

(Bloomberg) -- The closely-watched spread between the U.S. and global crude benchmarks widened to the biggest gap in four months with traders anticipating ballooning supply in America. The U.S. government plans to sell the largest volume of oil in seven years from its strategic reserves at a time when domestic...
CNBC

Oil extends gains on brighter demand outlook, Mexico outages

Oil prices rose 3% on Tuesday, extending sharp gains on a bullish demand outlook after U.S. regulators issued their first full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine and Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform. Brent crude oil futures settled 3.35% higher at $71.05...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones and Nasdaq surged more than 200 points each in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).
StocksPosted by
Action News Jax

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

MPOB expects firmer CPO prices this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) expects crude palm oil (CPO) prices to be firmer this year, averaging around RM3,600 per tonne, primarily due to expected firmer soybean oil prices and slower palm oil production growth, especially in the first quarter of this year (1Q21). MPOB...

Comments / 0

Community Policy