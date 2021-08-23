Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain despite firmer crude prices

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, buoyed by tighter supplies due to lesser exports from China, but traders were concerned that reimposed coronavirus lockdowns in several key markets would dampen near-term demand. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $7.94 per barrel on Friday. Alongside lacklustre demand, the regional gasoil market would also remain under pressure due to higher exports from India in the coming weeks as the country's peak monsoon season hurts domestic demand, market watchers said. India's August-loading diesel exports are projected to exceed last month's 2.1 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. "In Asia, markets continue to grapple with COVID infections and a slow vaccination rollout, but the prospect of limited Chinese outflows should keep competition tight for rising Indian and Middle Eastern exports," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at a premium of 8 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the front-month spread widened its backwardation by 2 cents to 18 cents per barrel on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House reducing federal biofuel blending mandates for 2021 to below 2020 levels in what would be a blow to the biofuels industry, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.51 0.88 1.28 68.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.49 0.01 -0.29 -3.5 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.61 0.88 1.28 68.73 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.39 0.01 -0.29 -3.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.76 0.88 1.28 68.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.24 0.01 -0.31 -3.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 73.09 0.88 1.22 72.21 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.08 0 0.00 0.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.56 0.97 1.39 69.59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.06 0.03 100.00 0.03 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)