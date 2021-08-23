Twin Cedars Hosts Martensdale-St. Mary’s In Volleyball Opener Tonight
Twin Cedars gets the volleyball season started tonight with a home match against Martensdale-St. Mary’s. The Sabers return nearly everyone from an 8-11 squad last season. The Sabers return their top three net players from last season for a combined 213 kills, the Sabers top three servers are back as well with Rylee Dunkin, Ali Mockenhaupt, and Brooke Roby combining for a 96% efficiency and combined 40 aces, add to that sophomore Jillian French’s 45 aces on her own last season. Last season’s match was cancelled due to COVID-19 shutdown at Twin Cedars. First serve is scheduled for 5:30.www.kniakrls.com
