Twin Cedars Hosts Martensdale-St. Mary’s In Volleyball Opener Tonight

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin Cedars gets the volleyball season started tonight with a home match against Martensdale-St. Mary’s. The Sabers return nearly everyone from an 8-11 squad last season. The Sabers return their top three net players from last season for a combined 213 kills, the Sabers top three servers are back as well with Rylee Dunkin, Ali Mockenhaupt, and Brooke Roby combining for a 96% efficiency and combined 40 aces, add to that sophomore Jillian French’s 45 aces on her own last season. Last season’s match was cancelled due to COVID-19 shutdown at Twin Cedars. First serve is scheduled for 5:30.

www.kniakrls.com

