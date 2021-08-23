Hot Weather to Greet Students Returning to School This Week

Chances for severe weather and additional storms return to the region this evening. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather mainly along and north of Highway 92 in Iowa. Much like the week so far, scattered thunderstorms may develop and will be hit-and-miss in nature. While many areas in Warren and Marion Counties received close to an inch of rain Tuesday, especially south of Indianola and Knoxville, most communities missed out despite rumbles of thunder overnight and in the morning. Those who see thunderstorm activity could see heavy rain. Otherwise, heat and humidity will continue through Saturday, and those with plans to attend football games Friday should take extra precautions to stay hydrated and cool. Daytime highs will once again top 90 and heat index values will approach and top 100 in the afternoon and evening hours. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. today.