Hot Weather to Greet Students Returning to School This Week
A round of heat and humidity is expected to return as classes begin this week. Daytime highs in the low-to-mid 90s are in the forecast every afternoon and evening through Saturday. Heat index values will top 100 degrees today and Tuesday. Scattered, brief thunderstorms are possible at times, but no significant precipitation is expected. Those working outdoors should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in air conditioning.www.kniakrls.com
