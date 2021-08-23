Cancel
Environment

Hot Weather to Greet Students Returning to School This Week

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA round of heat and humidity is expected to return as classes begin this week. Daytime highs in the low-to-mid 90s are in the forecast every afternoon and evening through Saturday. Heat index values will top 100 degrees today and Tuesday. Scattered, brief thunderstorms are possible at times, but no significant precipitation is expected. Those working outdoors should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in air conditioning.

