Youth movement for Central men’s soccer program

The 2021 Central College men’s soccer roster is going to be heavy on underclassmen but led by a strong contingent of upperclassmen going into its first fall season in two years. The Dutch went 3-4-1 in its abbreviated 2021 spring campaign, finishing sixth in the American Rivers Conference. Fifteen letterwinners return from that squad, including nine starters. However, only 11 of the 37 players on the roster were on the roster in 2019, the last time Central played a normal fall schedule.