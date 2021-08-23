Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS Pittsburgh

Production, Supply Chain Issues Leading To Grocery Store Sticker Shock

By John Shumway
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284p9e_0ba2pwKe00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is just no denying it. It’s there in black and white on your grocery receipt — we are paying more for food and it’s impact family budgets.

Production and supply chain issues are driving the prices up, and even if the price isn’t higher, you still may be paying more.

When a retailer is charged more for a product, chances are the price is going to go up for the consumer as well.

“Some companies have been eating those costs for a while, and I think now it’s the point where they have to pass some of them along,” said Jeff Inman, Associate Dean of the Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

Inman says it is a delicate balance for retailers.

Consumer advocate Mary Bach says sometimes the price is not what’s changing.

“They are not actually raising the shelf price on the item, but we are paying more, because we are simply getting less in the container, and that is literally rampant right now,” Bach said.

Bach says you should read carefully how much you are getting of an item and maybe reconsider your shopping habits.

Bach likes to say to ‘eat the bargains,’ focusing on times that are available seasonally and to purchase them where they’re locally grown and sold at a very fair price.

If you have a bit of storage room and something is on sale, Bach says you can stock up on an item to get you through to the next time the item is on sale.

If you shop at stores like Costco or Sam’s Club, Bach says that bigger isn’t always better, especially if you don’t use the item enough before it will go bad.

Experts say there is some level of optimism that this surge in food prices will come back down before the end of the year, barring another COVID shutdown.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Costco#Sticker#Food Drink#Kdka#Sam S Club#Covid
Related
EconomyWTHI

Supply chain issues will impact your holiday shopping. Companies like mine will have fewer products and higher prices

Posted By: Opinion by Thomas Harman for CNN Business Perspectives. Right now, the American supply chain — which includes US ports, railroads, trucks, delivery services, warehouses and the many people who run them — is overwhelmed. As the economy recovers, there is a growing demand for an array of consumer goods as well as the parts, raw materials and other inputs that manufacturers use. Because many of these items are imported, ports get backed up and cargo ships wait offshore. Rail lines have to pause service to major hubs, like Chicago, due to congestion. Trucks wait for hours to get in and out of ports. And as all of these supply chain components move more slowly, none of them can be as efficient and the cost of doing business increases.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Iconic Grocery Store Chain Keeps Closing Locations

After opening its doors in September 1916 as the first self-service supermarket, Piggly Wiggly cemented its place as one of the most iconic grocery stores in America. Previously, customers would give their grocery lists to clerks, who would retrieve the items from store shelves. It goes without saying that this innovative method of shopping revolutionized the grocery industry as we know it.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Milkshakes off the menu as McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in most of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England Scotland and Wales as the lorry driver shortage takes its toll.A spokesman said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.“We apologise for any inconvenience, and...
Chicago, ILprogressivegrocer.com

The Groceries Consumers Will Cut Back On If Prices Continue to Rise

The federal government recently reported that the Consumer Price Index increased 5.4% last month from where it was in July 2020, matching its biggest jump since 2008, and consumers are taking notice. According to Chicago data firm Numerator's Instant Survey, more than nine in 10 (95%) consumers said that they've noticed price increases in the past month.
Restaurantscheddar.com

Supply Chain Issues Hit Fast Food Restaurants

Companies like Starbucks, Chipotle, and Popeyes -- just to name a few -- have run out of key ingredients as the pandemic puts strain on the supply chain. Tim Olshansky, Chief Product & Technology officer of Zenput, which helps restaurant chains automate their procedures, talks about why fast food restaurants are having these problems and what they can do to get ahead of them.
Gas PriceThe Ada News

Food prices fluctuate with labor and supply shortages

It’s happening at big box chain stores and locally owned markets. After the rush of panic buying a year ago, a few empty shelves still haunt grocery stores, and food costs continue to climb. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that in the past 12 months since July 2020, the...
Grocery & Supermaketfoodlogistics.com

The Rise of the Hybrid Shopper: How COVID-19 Shaped 2021 Grocery Trends

The arrival of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2020 drove an unprecedented rate of change in the grocery industry. Shopper behavior and sentiment shifted from one week to the next and continues to evolve as we edge closer to a post-pandemic “new normal.” Behavioral analytics and consumer research by 84.51° between March 2020 and July 2021 revealed emerging shopper trends around safety, health, finances and sustainability and exposes key insights about the industry’s future—in particular, the rise of the hybrid shopper and the importance of responding with an omnichannel strategy.
Grocery & Supermaketwisfarmer.com

Amazon Fresh, other online grocery retailers change way dairy sells

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way people shop, it's also changing the way dairy products sell to consumers – for better or worse. While dairy products represent 10% of shelf space in a typical brick-and-mortar grocery store, they only represent 3% of shopping space when it comes to the digital versions of those stores. Many in the dairy industry have called grocery ecommerce spaces the "Wild West" because of its pay-to-play nature, since every pixel on the screen comes at a cost. Despite that cost, though, experts warn dairy brands should invest now rather than later if they want to reap the rewards.
EconomyPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Thursday Failure – Supply Chain Issues Force Toyota to Cut 40% of Production

CASH!!! is one of our best hedges against a market downturn and we've been reluctant participants in the rally recenty but the combination of resurging Delta infections, continuing (and worsening) supply chain disruptions and a possible end to the constant supply of FREE MONEY that has been propping up the markets is simply a bit too much to stay bullish around – so back to CASH!!! we go.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Home Depot, Lowe’s share lumber crisis update

America’s biggest home-improvement chains say the lumber market is returning to normal after a period of extreme and record volatility. A near doubling of lumber prices zapped consumer demand at do-it-yourself retailers Home Depot Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc. and pressured margins at the companies. Ticker Security Last Change Change...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Grocery-store chains Giant Eagle, Aldi look to hire 1,250-plus workers in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of grocery-store companies - Giant Eagle and Aldi - are holding hiring events to fill more than 1,250 positions in Northeast Ohio. Giant Eagle, looking to fill 800 positions at its supermarkets and Market District locations, will hold a hiring event at stores 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Positions include varying shifts and include assorted departments: Personal shoppers for curbside-pickup and home-delivery services, pharmacy technicians, deli and prepared-foods clerks, cashiers, bakers, baristas, meat cutters and others.
Posted by
pymnts

Ross Stores Execs See Delta-Driven Supply Chain Problems

Executives at Ross Stores, the parent of Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS apparel and home goods stores, are concerned that a global supply chain crunch driven by the COVID-19 Delta variant could deliver a hit to upcoming earnings, even as the company reported what executives said were strong second-quarter results on Thursday (Aug 19).

Comments / 0

Community Policy