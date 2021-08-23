New Zealand Football diversity review could bring end to All Whites nickname
The All Whites nickname used by New Zealand’s national football team could be ditched as part of a review New Zealand Football has launched into cultural diversity. The nickname refers to the national team’s all white strip, first used during New Zealand’s successful qualifying campaign for the 1982 World Cup finals. The national rugby union team, which plays in a black strip, is called the All Blacks.www.theguardian.com
