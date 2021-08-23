New Zealand Football diversity review could bring end to All Whites nickname

New Zealand is already envied for its secluded nature and, more recently, its early management of COVID-19. It may also be the best place to survive the end of the world as we know it, according to a new study. Researchers found the Kiwi home to be the best place to survive a global collapse of society, citing its reasonable climate, ability to control its borders, and grow food. “We weren’t surprised New Zealand was on our list,” Prof. Aled Jones at the Global Sustainability Institute, which conducted the study, told The Guardian. The study, published in the journal Sustainability, found human civilization to be on the brink of collapse, citing its hyper-focus on interconnectivity and its impact on the environment. This left it unprepared to handle potential shocks, including an unprecedented financial crisis or a pandemic much deadlier than COVID-19. “With hindsight, it’s quite obvious that large islands with complex societies on them already [make up the list],” Jones said.