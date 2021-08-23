Cancel
NFL

Heinz Field fan fight during Steelers-Lions game prompts investigation by Pittsburgh police

By Gerry Dulac
CNN
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh police said they are investigating after a fight broke out among fans during Saturday night’s Steelers-Lions game at Heinz Field. A spectator captured the incident on video, which went viral on social media.

The video shows words being exchanged between a man and a woman in the stands before the argument escalates and the woman slaps the man. The man, the woman and another man then throw punches at one another, but no one appears to be seriously injured.

WARNING: This video contains graphic language and violence:

It’s unclear what prompted the argument and ensuing fight during the Steelers’ first home game of the preseason. They beat the Detroit Lions, 26-20.

Police did not release details or mention if any charges are pending, except to say that they “are aware of the incident that occurred in Heinz Field” and “are actively working with Heinz Field Security on the matter.”

The Steelers confirmed over the weekend that they are working with police regarding the incident.

“We are working with local authorities and Heinz Field staff to gather more information and identify the individuals involved,” the Steelers said in a statement. “This kind of conduct is inexcusable and we will respond accordingly once more information is obtained.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 412-323-7800.

A total of 45,374 fans were in attendance Saturday night.

First Published August 23, 2021, 10:50am

