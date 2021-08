MEREDITH — When Joliet Jake and Elwood of the Blues Brothers decided to get the band back together, an energy was set in motion. With that same spirit, the bluegrass band of the First Congregational Church of Meredith's Fame is taking their show on the road with local musician John Irish. They are going down the hill on Wednesday, Aug. 25 to Hesky Park in Meredith for the final concert of the "Meredith Music Series in the Park" from 6-8 p.m.