Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Coronavirus Pandemic History

By George Kibildis
pikecountycourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd thus remain a backward society. Parallels our Coronavirus havoc. One-hundred years and we are still cynical. In both eras science would be misunderstood. We have learned to not snip masks to smoke cigars,. But bare-face “mask slackers” are still ill avatars. History an Art or Science communiqué?. Both to...

www.pikecountycourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Pandemic#Art#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Taboo: Why has Africa emerged as the global coronavirus ‘Cold Spot’ — and why are we afraid to talk about it?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The first COVID-19 case in Africa was confirmed on February 14th, 2020, in Egypt. The first in sub-Saharan Africa appeared in Nigeria soon after. Health officials were united in a near-panic about how the novel coronavirus would roll through the world’s second most populous continent. By mid-month, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed four sub-Saharan countries on a “Top 13” global danger list because of direct air links to China. Writing for the Lancet, two scientists with the Africa Center for Disease Control outlined a catastrophe in the making:
scitechdaily.com

Putting a Super Cork on the Coronavirus: New Hope in the Battle Against COVID-19

Therapeutic approach developed by Weizmann Institute scientists could spell new hope in the battle against COVID-19. Even though vaccines may be steering the world toward a post-pandemic normal, a constantly mutating SARS-CoV-2 necessitates the development of effective drugs. In a new study published in Nature Microbiology, Weizmann Institute of Science researchers, together with collaborators from the Pasteur Institute, France, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, offer a novel therapeutic approach to combating the notorious virus. Rather than targeting the viral protein responsible for the virus entering the cell, the team of researchers addressed the protein on our cells’ membrane that enables this entry. Using an advanced artificial evolution method that they developed, the researchers generated a molecular “super cork” that physically jams this “entry port,” thus preventing the virus from attaching itself to the cell and entering it.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Coronavirus Today: A tale of two Americas

Good evening. I’m Amina Khan, and it’s Friday, Aug. 6. Here’s what’s happening with the coronavirus in California and beyond. It’s become clear that the pandemic has split the country into two Americas: one that considers the virus a critical threat and embraces vaccines, masking and other public health measures, and one that does not. But few probably feel the split as acutely as healthcare workers caring for patients in coronavirus hotspots.
Public Healthdallassun.com

UK reports another 24,470 coronavirus cases

Discounted meals and cheaper cab rides will be offered to customers who get a COVID-19 jab, as part of a British government-led attempt to further boost the uptake of vaccines, Sky News reported on Sunday. More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Myanmar coronavirus mortality rate

Naypyitaw [Myanmar] July 30 (ANI/FENA): With the increase in coronavirus deaths in Myanmar, accusations of residents and human rights activists that the military government, which took control in February, is using the pandemic to consolidate power and suppress the opposition, are becoming more frequent. In the last seven days, the...
Public HealthThe Jewish Press

German Study: Increased Anti-Semitism Since Outbreak of Corona Pandemic

According to a study of the anti-Semitism, Research and Information Center RIAS e.V. in a study commissioned by the American Jewish Committee Berlin Ramer Institute, which has been cited this weekend by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, anti-Semitic conspiracy myths have been increasing since the beginning of the Corona pandemic. Increasingly, Jews are being held responsible for the spread of the virus and for government measures to contain it.
Public HealthMilitary.com

DoD Records Deadliest Week of the Coronavirus Pandemic; Five Service Members Lost

The Defense Department recorded five additional deaths of service members from COVID-19 in the past week, the deadliest for the U.S. military of the pandemic. According to Pentagon data published Wednesday, 34 service members have now died of coronavirus infections, up from 29 a week ago. During the same time frame, the DoD recorded 4,156 new infections among U.S. troops, bringing the total for the pandemic to 222,138.
WorldMedicalXpress

More than 200 million coronavirus cases worldwide

More than 200 million cases of COVID-19 cases have now been registered worldwide since the novel coronavirus emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 0700 GMT on Thursday. At least 200,065,905 cases have been officially recorded, but the actual number...
Skippack, PAMontgomery News

Skippack Pharmacy's 'Superman' reflects on journey during coronavirus pandemic

For Dr. Mayank Amin, a pharmacist, owner of Skippack Pharmacy and local superhero, the COVID-19 pandemic has been quite a journey. Along with coordinating large-scale vaccination campaigns and getting to know hundreds of community members, the 36-year-old Lansdale native’s own family grew with the birth of his son, Jayce. Noting...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Coronavirus surge pushes Cuba's healthcare system to brink

HAVANA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cuba is bringing back hundreds of doctors working abroad and converting hotels into isolation centers and hospitals in order to battle a COVID-19 crisis that is overwhelming healthcare and mortuary services in parts of the Caribbean island. The country, which managed to contain infections for...
Public HealthMuscatine Journal

LETTER: I think the China laboratory unleashed the pandemic

I agree with some of the members on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee who recently reported the COVID 19 virus was leaked from the experimental virus laboratory in Wuhan China. Communist China exported the COVID 19 virus to the United States and the rest of the world, and it...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 34,885 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 deaths

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 34,885 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 564,773,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,162 new cases

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 54 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 7,162 from 5,273. Italy has registered 128,579 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
Worldfroggyweb.com

Thailand to explore injecting coronavirus vaccines under skin

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand is studying the possibility of injecting coronavirus vaccines under the skin to try to stretch its limited supply, a health official said on Thursday, as the country races to inoculate the public faster amid a worsening epidemic. “Our previous experience shows that intradermal injections uses 25%...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Scotland to hold public inquiry into coronavirus

LONDON — Scotland says it will hold a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by authorities, starting by the end of the year. The Scottish government says the judge-led probe will “scrutinize decisions taken in the course of this pandemic and learn lessons for future pandemics.” It will look at deaths and other health impacts along with the economic and social effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy