Coronavirus Pandemic History

Therapeutic approach developed by Weizmann Institute scientists could spell new hope in the battle against COVID-19. Even though vaccines may be steering the world toward a post-pandemic normal, a constantly mutating SARS-CoV-2 necessitates the development of effective drugs. In a new study published in Nature Microbiology, Weizmann Institute of Science researchers, together with collaborators from the Pasteur Institute, France, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, offer a novel therapeutic approach to combating the notorious virus. Rather than targeting the viral protein responsible for the virus entering the cell, the team of researchers addressed the protein on our cells’ membrane that enables this entry. Using an advanced artificial evolution method that they developed, the researchers generated a molecular “super cork” that physically jams this “entry port,” thus preventing the virus from attaching itself to the cell and entering it.