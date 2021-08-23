Cancel
Entertainment

Learn Puppetry from a Disney Puppeteer

By keris
Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ages 11 -17. Are you a master of silly voices? Do you like using your imagination to create your own characters and settings? Do you secretly wish cartoon characters were real? If so, then the art of puppetry might be for you. Join former Disney Puppeteer and Library Associate Chris Heady as he takes you through basic puppet boot camp! You'll learn all the fundamentals from manipulation to construction so you can start making your own original puppet characters! View on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

