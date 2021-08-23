Red Sox: Actions speak louder than words and it’s time to stop talking
Saturday night was an absolute disgrace and shouldn’t have ever happened. The Red Sox were absolutely embarrassed by the Texas Rangers and it’s become par for the course in regards to this squad. For as bad as things have been since the All-Star break there hasn’t been any silence coming from the clubhouse and that needs to change. The time for talk is over and this squad needs to start having their actions speak.bosoxinjection.com
