Red Sox: Actions speak louder than words and it’s time to stop talking

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora wants to strikeout cancer. The 19th annual WEEI/NESN radio telethon for the Jimmy Fund has come and gone and the joint effort was able to raise an amazing $3.8M toward cancer research and treatment. Every year the biggest names in Boston come out to give what they can in order to help those that need it the most and this year was no different. The Red Sox were all over the telethon and Alex Cora made sure to lend a hand where he could.