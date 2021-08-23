More Florida school districts defy state on masks despite financial threats

A group of eight graders, including Leontay Ross, left, Jordan Dudley, center, Tyshaun Wright and Jamerr Sanders arrive at Dunedin Highland Middle School during first day of school on Wednesday, Aug, 11, 2021, in Clearwater. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The pressure keeps ratcheting up in Florida’s school mask battle, as more districts moved to defy the state’s ban on mandates without opt-out clauses even as the Department of Education began to impose penalties. Attention today returns to a Tallahassee courtroom, where Judge John Cooper is set to open a trial on whether the state has overstepped its authority, as alleged by some parents. You can watch here starting at 9:30 a.m. Also today, a couple more districts will discuss going against the state’s directives. Read on for more about what’s happened so far, and other Florida education news.

On Friday, the state gave the Broward and Alachua school boards 48 hours to change their mask mandates or face a financial penalty. The Biden Administration stood behind the districts, as state officials criticized the defiant districts for not following the law.

The threats didn’t have much deterrent effect on other districts. The Sarasota School Board enacted its own mandate later the same evening, incurring criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Herald-Tribune reports. • Leon County’s school superintendent, who started the ball rolling with the first mandate but then backed away, reversed course again on Sunday to impose a requirement on students in pre-k through eighth grade, WCTV reports. More from the Tallahassee Democrat. • Palm Beach County School Board members stood behind their recently approved mandate, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The activity has some Pinellas County parents hopeful. They planned several activities this week aimed at getting their School Board to adopt a mask mandate too. The board meets Tuesday.

The Orange County School Board also is considering a shift in its mask rules. If it acts, it would mean the state’s five largest school districts are opposing the state, the Orlando Sentinel reports. More from Spectrum 13.

Will Duval County be next? One school board member has called for an end to the district’s opt-out clause, the Florida Times-Union reports. The board will meet Monday to talk about protocols, the Times-Union reports.

Some private schools have entered the fray. The Diocese of Palm Beach imposed an indoor mask mandate with a medical exemption for its schools, WPTV reports. The DeSantis administration has yet to take any action against private or charter schools that have established such restrictions.

Mask proponents say the rationale is in the numbers. Tampa Bay area schools are seeing a case load that far surpasses the same time period a year ago. • More than 8,000 Brevard County students and staff have been required to quarantine, Florida Today reports. • About 2,200 Polk County students faced quarantine in the first week of school, the Ledger reports. • The Duval County school district said its local health department hasn’t been able to keep up with contact tracing in the schools, WTLV reports. • The surge in cases has some people wondering if schools can control campus virus spread, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

But is there science behind the push to mask kids in schools? The evidence remains unclear, New York Magazine reports.

Most districts still have opt out clauses. About 20 percent of Indian River County students and 11.5 percent of those in St. Lucie County have taken advantage so far, TC Palm reports.

Should the state penalize the districts financially? State lawmakers are divided over whether to withhold money from school boards over their mask rules, the Miami Herald reports. • U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that states may not withhold federal funds from school districts because of mask mandates, Politico reports.

Other coronavirus concerns

Show them the money. Florida Democrats called on the DeSantis administration to release billions of dollars in federal stimulus funds to the schools, WFSU reports. The money is intended to help districts mitigate virus spread and make up for lost learning time, among other things.

COVID continues to cancel games. The FHSAA announced that schools won’t have to forfeit games called off because of quarantines and related issues, the Naples Daily News reports.

Elected or appointed? A state House member from Lee County wants that district’s voters to select the superintendent, WINK reports.

The Lee County district temporarily closed its office of student enrollment. It cited unforeseen circumstances, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

The Sarasota County school district faces severe shortages in several job categories. District bosses are subbing in when they can, the Herald-Tribune reports.

What will the first day back be like for Florida’s largest school district? Miami-Dade County schools resume classes today, the Miami Herald reports.

An Alachua County assistant principal has been removed from his post. He was accused of improperly handling a reported case of possible sex trafficking of a student, WCJB reports. The student was later found safe.

From the police blotter ... A Leon County teen was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Before you go ... We can’t escape this mask debate. So let’s just go with it. Here are some Florida voices of support and opposition to a mandate. Just to remind you of the actual arguments being made.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.