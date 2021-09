Adapted from GreenFin Weekly, a free newsletter. Subscribe here. BASQUE COUNTRY, SPAIN: The first time I spent Christmas with my future husband’s family, his mother Mila gave me a beautiful wool shawl she had knitted by hand. This was roughly 20 years ago, long before talk of a circular economy, but that shawl was as circular as they come. Because to produce this gift for me, Mila had carefully unraveled the yarn of one of my husband’s sweaters, a sweater given to him by his ex-girlfriend.