On Wednesday evening, Wolfgang Van Halen geared up for his opening gig with Guns N’ Roses tonight following his recent back and forth with fans on Twitter. Guitar icon Eddie Van Halen’s son shared a photo of himself on stage from his band’s tour. Guns N’ Roses handpicked Wolf’s band Mammoth WVH to be the openers on their summer tour this year. Wolf has talked about how huge of an honor it is to play before Axl Rose, Slash, and the rest of the legendary rock band take the stage to headline each show.