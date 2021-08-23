Cladding scandal protesters gather in London and Manchester
Protesters, worried their homes are “time bombs” due to having combustible cladding, are demanding developers take remedial action to make the properties safe. On Saturday the group, comprising leaseholders, tenants and ‘Action for Fire Safety Justice, gathered at a Nine Elms development in south-west London and at Salford Quays in Manchester, targetting their protest at developers Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Ballymore and Taylor Wimpey, which all have buildings on the Nine Elms site.propertyindustryeye.com
