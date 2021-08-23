Cancel
Cladding scandal protesters gather in London and Manchester

By EYE Correspondent
propertyindustryeye.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters, worried their homes are “time bombs” due to having combustible cladding, are demanding developers take remedial action to make the properties safe. On Saturday the group, comprising leaseholders, tenants and ‘Action for Fire Safety Justice, gathered at a Nine Elms development in south-west London and at Salford Quays in Manchester, targetting their protest at developers Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Ballymore and Taylor Wimpey, which all have buildings on the Nine Elms site.

propertyindustryeye.com

Comments / 0

#West London#East London#Cladding#Manchester#Protest Riot#Uk#Elms#Grenfell#Manchester Cladiators#Royal Artillery Quays
