Defense secretary orders emergency use of 18 US commercial aircrafts to transport Afghan evacuees

By Staff
920kvec.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the emergency use of 18 U.S. commercial aircrafts to transport Afghan evacuees out of Kabul. The U.S. continues to evacuate Americans and Afghan people with special immigrant visas, a week since the Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital city and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled. Seventeen thousand people have been taken out of Afghanistan in the past week; however, the scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport remains chaotic.

Related
Denver, COcbslocal.com

Denver-Based Airline Workers Asked To Help Evacuate Afghan Refugees And U.S. Military Members

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado-based airline pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and other workers have been asked to help evacuate civilians, federal employees and military members from Afghanistan as the United States continues its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The “Civil Reserve Air Fleet” has been ordered by the Pentagon. It’s a nearly 70-year-old program which calls on commercial airlines in the United States to provide their services to the federal government during a time of crisis.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Why Is the Pentagon Sending Commercial Airliners to Afghanistan?

On Sunday, the U.S. military activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to shuttle evacuees from Afghanistan out of the Middle East. CRAF is a 69-year-old program designed to provide the Pentagon with passenger aircraft in emergencies. The program allows the military to avoid buying its own passenger jets, relying...
Foreign Policyindybay.org

US to create new Pacific fleet to deter China

According to sources familiar with the situation, the plan will allow Lloyd Austin to attract additional funds and resources in the framework of rivalry with China. This is a rather serious and reasonable intention, but it should be noted that the final decision on this issue has not been made yet.
Militarykpic

75,000 U.S. military vehicles now in the hands of the Taliban, says watchdog group

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Since 2001, the U.S. has spent $83 billion on Afghan security forces, through training and equipment. “We built them a pretty amazing war chest and now all of it is in the hands of the Taliban," said Open The Books' Adam Andrzejewski to Jan Jeffcoat on The National Desk. “We know that last month, as late as July, seven new helicopters were being delivered in the capital city of Kabul.”
Kansas StateKSN.com

Kansas’ Fort Riley troops deploying in US to help Afghan evacuees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Troops from Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division are deploying to multiple places in the U.S. to support refugees who recently escaped from Afghanistan, the military post announced Thursday. The deployment comes the same day as suicide bombers and gunmen in Afghanistan attacked crowds of...
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
Aerospace & DefenseWebMD

Afghan Woman Gives Birth on U.S. Evacuation Plane

Aug. 23, 2021 -- An Afghan woman went into labor while aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany on Saturday. U.S. airmen helped to deliver the baby on the C-17 aircraft. The woman and her baby, whose identities were not revealed, were taken to a nearby medical facility. They’re both in good condition.
Militarythewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: U.S. Troops Roll Out Welcome Mat For Afghan Evacuees At German Air Base

For the thousands of Afghan refugees boarding mammoth U.S. military aircraft to flee Kabul, an American airbase in Germany is their first stop. They can’t stay longer than 10 days, according to the Pentagon, citing an arrangement with the German government. But temporary lodging, medical and logistical support is being...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Evacuation planes using combat landings, decoy flares at Kabul airport

Evacuation planes landing in Kabul to rescue US citizens and Afghans are taking no chances — they’re making nose-dive combat landings and deploying decoy flares to ward off potential missile attacks. One French Air Force A400M taking off from the beleaguered airport launched a half-dozen flares moments after takeoff, footage...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

Qatar helping US fly Afghanistan evacuees to Germany

Qatar’s military and state-owned airline are helping the U.S. military and American air carriers fly Afghanistan evacuees between the Middle East and Europe, according to U.S. officials. While the flights are not part of the U.S. airline mobilization ordered earlier this week, they are being coordinated by the U.S. Air...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pentagon Orders Airlines to Provide Jets for Afghan Evacuees

The Pentagon has ordered Delta, United, American, and three other commercial airlines to provide 18 planes to help transport Afghan evacuees to Europe and the United States. While some airliners were already volunteering to help, the crush of evacuees and deepening crisis led Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III to activate what’s known as the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to secure 18 planes for flights from Middle East air bases, where thousands of Afghans were brought on military jets after the escape from the Taliban in Kabul. The New York Times reports that activating the fleet—for only the third time since the mechanism was established in 1952—is not likely to affect commercial air traffic.
Aerospace & Defenseuticaphoenix.net

Airlines will help the Afghan evacuation through a post-WWII program

On Sunday, the Defense Department announced the 18 commercial jets it will use to increase U.S. military airlift capability: three planes each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines. The commercial planes will not fly into Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, but they will ferry passengers from transit centers and U.S. military bases in nations such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where Afghans are being processed for resettlement in other countries. Government officials have said they hope the program eases the burden on some of these overwhelmed bases.

