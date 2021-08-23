4 killed in Highlands County crash

Four people, including a 6-year-old child, were killed in a crash in Highlands County on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the accident happened at 8:46 p.m. at U.S. 98 and Tubbs Ranch Road in Sebring.

According to an accident report, there were three vehicles involved in the crash. Vehicle one was a sedan with a 38-year-old man driving, a 28-year-old woman as a passenger and a 6-year-old boy as a passenger. Vehicle two was also a sedan with a 45-year-old woman driving. Vehicle three was a sport utility vehicle with a 68-year-old man driving.

FHP says vehicle one was traveling west on U.S. 98, approaching Tubb Ranch Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane. Vehicle two and three were both traveling in the eastbound lane, vehicle two was traveling in front of vehicle three, according to FHP.

Troopers say when vehicle one crossed the center line, the left side of the car sideswiped the left side of vehicle two. Vehicle one continued to travel in a southwest direction on U.S. 98 and hit vehicle three head-on, according to FHP.

Vehicle one rotated and came to a final rest on the south shoulder of U.S. 98. Vehicle three rotated and came to rest on the westbound lane of U.S. 98. The driver of vehicle two stopped the car on the south shoulder of U.S. 98.

The 38-year-old man and 28-year-old woman in vehicle one were pronounced dead at the scene, along with the 68-year-old man from vehicle three. The 6-year-old passenger in vehicle one was taken to Highlands Regional where he was later pronounced dead.

The 45-year-old woman driving vehicle two was not injured.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation. According to the accident report, it's unknown at this time if any of the drivers or passengers were wearing seatbelts.