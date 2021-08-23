Cancel
Monneo announces new partnership with iDenfy

Cover picture for the articleMonneo, a virtual IBAN and ecommerce bank account provider, has announced its partnership with iDenfy, a global identity verification service. This partnership has been a crucial step for Monneo to ensure they provide ecommerce merchants with a secure service. Following the recent pandemic and Brexit, fintechs have been struggling to process applicants efficiently, which is why an identity verification service is imperative. Compliance and security are crucial in the fintech industry – and with fraud on the rise, it is essential for merchants to feel safe when transferring their funds.

