Stretching It Out

By Tom King
rock947.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….this week concentrating on live albums….. Forever known as “the backpack album” Rare Earth released an excellent double LPof concert performances recorded in Florid and New York. The album featured extended versions of many of their hits including “Hey,...

MusicEast Bay Express

The Umbrellas: Making beautiful music together

The songs on the Umbrellas’ self-titled debut provide a pleasing antidote to the difficult times of the past year. The album sounds like a greatest hits collection, with echoes of classic California pop sprinkled throughout the record. The rhythm section—drummer Keith Frerichs and bass player Nick Oka—provides a solid groove to compliment arrangements that touch on a panoply of styles. There are hints of surf, funk, country, Motown, folk and psychedelia in the mix, providing a backdrop to the band’s positive lyrics and uplifting melodies.
MusicPosted by
Parade

EllaHarp’s ‘Screaming Into The Void’ Is a Beautiful Musical Paradox

Sweetly rhythmic with lilting vocals, San Francisco-based singer-songwriter EllaHarp’s “Screaming Into the Void” is both soothing and penetrating. The repeating harp arpeggiations carry the tune, while the lyrics express her intense frustration. The result is a lovely paradox with a coolly calming video. The song appears on her forthcoming full-length, Screaming Into The Void, out September 17.
MusicJamBase

Fruit Bats Cover The Decemberists ‘As I Rise’

Fruit Bats mastermind Eric D. Johnson prepped a cover of The Decemberists‘ “As I Rise” for Kill Rock Stars. The track is out today as the latest installment of the independent record label’s 30th anniversary series Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars). Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars) features an impressive array...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Releases Music Video For 'The Future Is Behind Us'

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have released the music video for "The Future Is Behind Us", the latest song taken from the band's new album, "Colors II", which came out today (Friday, August 20) via Sumerian Records. Director Erez Bader of Silent Flight Productions comments: "'Colors...
Musicmxdwn.com

Shannon Lay Shares Tranquil New Song “A Thread To Find”

Shannon Lay recently announced the release of her forthcoming album Geist. Now, she shares her newest track “A Thread To Find.” The track is set to be featured on Geist, which is due out October 8 via Sub Pop Records. “A Thread To Find” is a calming, melodic track that...
Video GamesPosted by
Pitchfork

Body Jumper

By the time musician Jonathan Lopez and vocalist Christian Petty crossed paths at a screening of the 2016 black comedy horror film, The Greasy Strangler, Provoker was already Lopez’s side project—an outlet he conceived in hopes of composing film scores—and Petty had been making R&B music of his own. After bringing bassist Wil Palacios and drummer Kristian Moreno into the fold, and releasing the EP Dark Angel in 2018, Lopez and Petty built up a fanbase on Instagram from scratch. Once their online aesthetic was realized, and COVID-19 halted the band’s 2020 North American tour, the Bay Area distortion bros attempted to become modern translators of anguish and torment in the digital age. Filled with muted vocals and no wave melodies, their debut album, Body Jumper, uses 1980s horror tropes and video games to reflect on contemporary alienation.
Los Angeles, CAJamBase

The JamBase Podcast: Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson

Episode 93 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson. JamBase’s Andy Kahn talked to the pair about their new ambient album, Refuge, which came out earlier this month. The interview took place recently over a video chat,...
Musicrock947.com

Practice, Practice, Practice

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. A man was on the street in New York asking for directions…”How do you get to Carnegie Hall?”…the answer, of course, was “Practice, Practice, Practice.” And practice they did. As the band Chicago toured in support of their 3rd LP released early in 1971…they appeared for a week of shows at the famed venue, Carnegie Hall. They were the first rock and roll band to sell out a week at iconic hall and that led Columbia Records to pull up the sound trucks and see what they could get.
Musictheobelisk.net

Bogwife Premiere “Celestial Dawn” Video; A Passage Divine Out Sept. 17

Snare snaps and then you’re immediately swallowed by the fuzz of Bogwife‘s new single. If you’re the type to get a headache or worse from flashing lights, you’ll want to listen to “Celestial Dawn” without necessarily watching the video that’s premiering below — that is, I encourage you to hear the track one way or the other, but I’m not trying to hurt anybody by not giving fair warning — which culls together performance footage of the Danish four-piece as they unfurl the first audio from their upcoming LP, A Passage Divine. Set to release on Sept. 17, their second album overall behind last summer’s Halls of Rebirth (on Psychedelic Salad) reunites the band with producer Jacob Bredahl (HateSphere, Allhelluja, many, many more as performer and producer) and will be Bogwife‘s first offering through Majestic Mountain Records.
Musicjazziz.com

The Sixth Sense (Indie)

After receiving a total of 30 nominations with 12 wins in multiple international music contests and music awards since 2010, Roman Miroshnichenko is a leading guitarist in the new generation of jazz-fusion music. He has collaborated with many of the greatest musicians of all time: Steve Vai, Al Di Meola,...
Brooklyn, NYRolling Stone

Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek to Headline LadyLand Festival

Christina Aguilera and Caroline Polachek are set to play the third LadyLand festival in Brooklyn, which will take place September 11th at Brooklyn Mirage. LadyLand was launched in 2018 and is organized by the promoter Ladyfag. The one-day event will boast a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets,...
Musicrock947.com

They’re still alive: Pearl Jam’s ‘Ten’ turns 30

Pearl Jam‘s Ten is now officially three times as old as its title. The grunge band’s iconic debut album was released August 27, 1991 — 30 years ago today. The RIAA Diamond-certified record is now considered one of the defining records of the ’90s alternative rock scene. Pearl Jam released...

