Carmelo Anthony shares Kobe Bryant ‘war’ story ahead of Lakers legend’s birthday
Carmelo Anthony on Saturday recalled his epic war' with Kobe Bryant during the 2009 Western Conference Finals when his Denver Nuggets played the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony, who recently signed with the Lakers in the offseason, told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the "All The Smoke" podcast he and Bryant became close even before the 2008 Olympics. "The greatest, man," Anthony said of the Lakers legend.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0