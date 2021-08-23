Cancel
NBA

Carmelo Anthony shares Kobe Bryant ‘war’ story ahead of Lakers legend’s birthday

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmelo Anthony on Saturday recalled his epic war' with Kobe Bryant during the 2009 Western Conference Finals when his Denver Nuggets played the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony, who recently signed with the Lakers in the offseason, told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the "All The Smoke" podcast he and Bryant became close even before the 2008 Olympics. "The greatest, man," Anthony said of the Lakers legend.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Stephen Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
