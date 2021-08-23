Cancel
Waverly, TN

As floodwaters recede, reality sets in for Waverly residents

By Olivia Michael
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv2Ul_0ba2kX8i00

In Waverly, tragic moments are frozen in time.

"It hurts, it hurts," said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis while holding back tears during a press briefing.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis shares how he felt trying to help his community


At the reunification center at McEwen High school, survivors can find the things they need and report the loved ones they need to find.

Devin Crawford
Volunteers drop of donations for survivors to pick up at the reunification center located the McEwen High School.

"So actually today we came to the school to report my sister-in-law missing," said resident Charline Bradley. "She was hollering for help. We don't know."

Among the missing is 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow.

Kalaub McCord
Among the missing are 2 year-old Kellen Cole Burrow who was ripped from his family by flood waters.

"They were on the clotheslines hanging on, she had a hold of all of them trying to keep all of them," said his step-father, Kalaub McCord. The waters ripped Kellen away from his mother and four siblings. "He was a wonderful kid. He was a wonderful kid," said McCord.

The long road to recovery has begun, as residents try to fix the things that can be replaced while holding out hope to find the things that can't be.

"Our friends and our families and our people that we associate with is all that matters," said Bradley. "There is nothing material that matters."

Law enforcement said they are having problems with some looting and trespassing. An 8 p.m. curfew is still in place and all streets will close at that time.

Law enforcement is also asking people to stay out of the area while they continue search and recovery efforts.

Devin Crawford
Cars carried away by flood waters line East Commerce Street in Waverly.

