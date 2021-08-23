Full FDA approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected in the coming days

A huge move by the Food and Drug Administration could push even more people to get vaccinated. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could receive full approval by the FDA as early as Monday.

Pfizer’s vaccine is currently under emergency use authorization. But, many health experts believe it may help build confidence among those who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

According to a study by Kaiser Family Foundation , more than 30% of unvaccinated Americans are waiting for full approval from the FDA before they get a shot.

The full approval will likely apply to the initial age groups that were tested for emergency use. That means the vaccine will be approved for anyone 16-and-up.

According to the FDA, "Under an EUA, in an emergency, the FDA makes a product available to the public based on the best available evidence, without waiting for all the evidence that would be needed for FDA approval or clearance. When evaluating an EUA, we carefully balance the potential risks and benefits of the products based on the data currently available. "

Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department says vaccines are the key to saving lives. His statement comes as area hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients.

“90% of those in our hospitals today are unvaccinated. The current situation that is straining our healthcare system is a preventable strategy and never has to happen,” Dr. Dart said.

Moderna’s vaccine could be fully approved as early as September. Once Pfizer receives full approval, the company is expected to ask to approve the third booster shot.

To learn more about emergency use authorizations by the FDA, CLICK HERE.

