Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Full FDA approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected in the coming days

By Brady Halbleib
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnYj6_0ba2kNYg00

A huge move by the Food and Drug Administration could push even more people to get vaccinated. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could receive full approval by the FDA as early as Monday.

Pfizer’s vaccine is currently under emergency use authorization. But, many health experts believe it may help build confidence among those who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

According to a study by Kaiser Family Foundation , more than 30% of unvaccinated Americans are waiting for full approval from the FDA before they get a shot.

The full approval will likely apply to the initial age groups that were tested for emergency use. That means the vaccine will be approved for anyone 16-and-up.

According to the FDA, "Under an EUA, in an emergency, the FDA makes a product available to the public based on the best available evidence, without waiting for all the evidence that would be needed for FDA approval or clearance. When evaluating an EUA, we carefully balance the potential risks and benefits of the products based on the data currently available. "

Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department says vaccines are the key to saving lives. His statement comes as area hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients.

“90% of those in our hospitals today are unvaccinated. The current situation that is straining our healthcare system is a preventable strategy and never has to happen,” Dr. Dart said.

Moderna’s vaccine could be fully approved as early as September. Once Pfizer receives full approval, the company is expected to ask to approve the third booster shot.

To learn more about emergency use authorizations by the FDA, CLICK HERE.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
Industry
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19#Cdc#Kaiser Family Foundation#Americans#Eua#Cdc#Tulsa Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy