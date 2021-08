Q. New Jersey flagged my income tax return, and now four months later, has informed me that I owe them some money based mostly on my withdrawals from mutual funds. Since these withdrawals were from Roth IRAs, I disputed the decision online, and received a message that it should be another three months before I get an answer. Meanwhile, the amount they have assessed me is due in one month. The question is, do I pay up now, or can I wait past the deadline for the final decision?