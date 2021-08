The last we saw of Donnie Yen he was all smiles as he prepared to begin filming on upcoming action sequel John Wick 4, but it seems that the violent, merciless world of Keanu Reeves' unstoppable assassin has now gotten to the martial arts star, as he took to social media to share his exhaustion. Production on the project, which will once again be led by Reeves as the title character, began just over a month ago, and apparently the night shoots have been intense enough to tire out even the legendary Donnie Yen.