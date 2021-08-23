Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Bitcoin tops $50,000 as PayPal adds UK crypto feature

By Gary Robinson
internationalinvestment.net
 4 days ago

Bitcoin has topped $50,000 today as the largets cryptocurrency's recovery continues following a price crash three months ago. The latest boom which has seen world's largest cryptocurrency jump (by overall value) by more than 4% during the past 24 hours to reach overnight highs of about $51,001 (£37,320), its highest level since May 15, has arrived after PayPal said it will allow British users to buy, hold and sell Bitcoin and.

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Nigel Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Uk#British#Tether#Devere Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
MarketsTech Times

How to Buy Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a newer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2017 with the goal of providing a viable alternative to Bitcoin, the world's oldest and most widely traded cryptocurrency (BTC). When users chose to run an alternate version of the software with capabilities that were no longer compatible with...
EconomyNEWSBTC

PayPal To Facilitate UK Customers With Cryptocurrency Trading Feature

PayPal users with accredited identities will start accessing cryptocurrency trading soon. However, cryptocurrency transactions for its business account are not supported yet. Starting from this week, U.K residents will have initial access to buying, holding, and selling cryptos via PayPal. This development will make a remarkable milestone for a firm that started providing digital asset services within one year.
Stocksu.today

Billionaire Nixon’s Seek Capital to Boost Its Crypto Investments

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CurrenciesBankrate.com

12 most popular types of cryptocurrency

Bitcoin gets all the headlines when people talk about cryptocurrencies, but there are literally thousands of other options when it comes to these digital currencies. In fact, cryptos that aren’t Bitcoin are usually considered an “also ran” – what are called “altcoins,” or alternatives to Bitcoin. While Bitcoin may be...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.
Marketszycrypto.com

Cardano, Solana Product Inflows Are On Rage As Bitcoin Outflows Go Mammoth

Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency, has been recovering from the price slump that saw it drop to as low as about $29,000 from its all-time high of $64,846 reached in April. Its recent price performance has seen it rally some 44% in the last one month to reach a high of over $50,000 on Monday – a price last traded at in May.
CurrenciesValueWalk

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rival Cardano Tipped To Hit All-Time Highs In Next Month

The price of cryptocurrency Cardano will jump to more than $3 in the next month, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. Homecomb Returns 186% Buying The Future And Shorting The Past. Honeycomb Asset Management describes its mission as, "to...
MarketsCoinDesk

Nasdaq Reveals Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Application

McClurg said the newly-revealed Valkyrie futures ETF is a so-called “33 Act fund,” referring to the Securities Act of 1933, that could invest its assets in bitcoin futures contracts exclusively. Many of the recent bitcoin futures ETF filings would be “40 Act” products, referring to the Investment Company Act of 1940, that would have to partly invest in fixed income or treasuries, he said.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

More All-Time Highs in Offing for Cardano (ADA), $100 Will Take Time

Last week, Cardano became the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization ($93 billion). Cardano only trails Bitcoin and Ethereum. The sentiment in the crypto space has been improving over the last few weeks. However, there are Cardano-specific factors that are keeping up the price momentum. ADA has gained 175 percent since touching the low of $1.06 on July 20. With this as a background, will Cardano reach $100?
Currenciesthecryptoupdates.com

Gold Vs Cryptocurrency Investment: Which Is Better?

The gold vs. cryptocurrency debate is one massive discussion taking place in the investment market today. Perhaps it’s because investors look at the better option where to put their funds between the two. Both have their advantages depending on the type of investor you are. You can invest in both if you want to diversify your portfolio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy