Assyrian Christians Worship In Syria Despite Recent Turkish Bombardment

persecution.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past month, Tel Tamer and its surrounding countryside have experienced shelling by Turkish forces and armed opposition factions. Residents have lost belongings, experienced damaged homes, injuries and been forced to flee to safer areas. Just one day before the celebrations the town was hit by dozens of shells.

www.persecution.org

