South Panola school district returns to in-person learning, offers virtual option
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Students in one Mississippi community are set to return to in-person learning this month.
The South Panola School District announced all schools in the district will return to in-person learning on Aug. 31.
A virtual learning option will be offered to students who meet the MDE requirements, the district said.
If a student chooses the virtual learning option, they must remain in virtual learning through the end of the first nine weeks, on Oct. 7.
The district said parents must complete a virtual learning consent form in the Virtual Learning Handbook.
The form must be turned into the child’s school by 3 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Schools began taking consent forms today.
