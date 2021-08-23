South Panola school district returns to in-person learning, offers virtual option

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Students in one Mississippi community are set to return to in-person learning this month.

The South Panola School District announced all schools in the district will return to in-person learning on Aug. 31.

A virtual learning option will be offered to students who meet the MDE requirements, the district said.

If a student chooses the virtual learning option, they must remain in virtual learning through the end of the first nine weeks, on Oct. 7.

The district said parents must complete a virtual learning consent form in the Virtual Learning Handbook.

The form must be turned into the child’s school by 3 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Schools began taking consent forms today.

